Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 began recently and is getting all the love from the audience. The show has been the number 1 reality shows since a few years. Rohit Shetty hosted show is also doing great on the TRP charts. This year Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih, Dino James, Rashmeet Kaur, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Sheezan Khan, Nyrraa M Banerji, and Daisy Shah are the contestants.

Just like every year, fan wars have begun on social media. People do their best to support their favourite celebrity from the group. Now, a fan war has started between Aishwarya and Shiv's fans.

Shiv's fans target Aishwarya

One of Shiv's fans tagged Aishwarya and gave her a warning. He wrote, "Aishwarya agar humne tagging shuru ki toh rote firoge. Samjha do apne fan pages ko varna." This did not go well with her and she took to Instagram to react on the same.

Aishwarya hits back at warnings

She shared the fan’s warning and wrote, “I don't condone trolling and I urge everyone to follow this principle. The show is for entertainment so please let's enjoy it. I still don't understand why fans fight on behalf of us when we ourselves don't encourage all these stuff. Try to make peace... Baaki sab upar wala jaanta hai. Thank you." Take a look:

Her husband, Neil Bhatt also reshared the story and praised his wife for showing the courage to face such trolling and warnings. Well, Aishwarya Sharma has faced such negativity before with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans trolling. Fans were not happy with her character of Pakhi coming between Virat and Sai. Neil played the role of Virat and people did not like Neil and Aishwarya getting married.

Some even made harsh comments like she should die of Corona and leave Neil Bhatt alone. They even told Neil that he was making a wrong choice.