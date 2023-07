It looks like Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has found its three final contestants. Rohit Shetty's show has entered into the finale round. We will soon get the winner of the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is going on air from the middle of July. The buzz is that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma has made a place for herself in the top three. We know that there was a game involving the challengers, Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi and Mr Faisu. She did very well there too. Aishwarya Sharma who is also a Kathak dancer has shown the temperament for the show. Also Read - TOP TV News of the Week: Aishwarya Sharma in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 finals, Sumbul Touqeer shares pics of father's new wife

Joining her is rapper Dino James. The Boyfriend singer said right at the outset that he will win the show. In fact, he even said that he has booked the venue where the success party will happen. A fitness freak, Dino James is someone who has no fear. He said he is coming for the trophy. It looks like the rapper community will have something to celebrate after the success of MC Stan in Bigg Boss 16. Arjit Taneja has also sealed his place in the top three of the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is one of the most prestigious reality shows. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 finale: Aishwarya Sharma wins the ticket to finale of Rohit Shetty show? Know here

Arjit Taneja has been seen on shows like Banni Chow Home Delivery, Kumkum Bhagya and Bahu Begum. This is his first big ticket reality show. He is also a fitness freak. The shoot happened in South Africa with 13 contestants. Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Rashmeet Kaur, Soundous Moufakir, Sheezan M Khan, Arjit Taneja, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi were the contestants this year. The news that Shiv Thakare might not have made it to the top three has upset his fans. They are waiting for an official confirmation though. We must say that Aishwarya Sharma has been the biggest surprise of the season. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma inching closer towards the trophy; aces Challenger's task beating this contestant