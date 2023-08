Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been in the news ever since it began. The show has become the most popular reality show. Recently, Anjali Anand was eliminated from the show. She lost the stunt to Shiv Thakare. She spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively and shared how her journey was in the show. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 star Aishwarya Sharma has her swimsuit swag on point in latest pictures; hubby Neil Bhatt calls her 'hot' [VIEW PICS]

She said, "It was very interesting. It was something so different. No experience can come close to this experience. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity and everybody should grab it if it comes their way. Bina soche ki kya hoga kya nahi, they should do it. I met so many celebrities recently who said that you did this and that we cannot do it. But I feel anyone who gets the opportunity should do it.

Anjali Anand on the controversies

This season there were many controversies like Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam's fiasco and the recent one where Soundous Moufakir spoke about Aishwarya Sharma. Anjali reacted to the controversies that happened this season.

She shared, “Hamare paas 2 bade sensations hai Bigg Boss ke, Shiv aur Archana toh ye sab toh hona hi tha. But yaar, it’s a reality show toh yahi thoda bahut expected hai. The reason why people are selected to be a part of the show so that there is entertainment, there are headlines and charcha ho rahi hai. So, charcha ho rahi hai matlab show accha chal raha hai.”

Anjali Anand talks about Rohit Shetty

Anjali was also asked if she would do Bigg Boss. The actress said that she won’t be doing any time soon and that it is not her cup of tea. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress also praised host Rohit Shetty.

She said, “Rohit Sir is the master at what he does. Vo 3 Idiots ka dialogue hai na ki kamiyabi jhak marke tumhare piche ayegi. So, Rohit sir is the epitome of that. He is so good at what he does. “