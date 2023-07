Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has started to air on Colors since two weeks. Fans are loving the fact that there are some new stunts on the show. A few contestants like Rashmeet Kaur, Dino James, Shiv Thakare, Arjit Taneja are giving their all to the show. But there are a few things that seem to have upset people. People like Archana Gautam and Soundous Moufakir are making constant comments when others are performing. OG fans of Khatron Ke Khiladi are not liking this at all. Moreover, they feel that most of the ladies of this season have come only for drama on the show. Anjali Anand has been slammed too for being lazy and making excuses on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Also Read - TOP TV News of the Week: Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy blessed with twins, NCPCR sends notice to Super Dancer 3 and more

The production team is also being called for dull and bland videos of the contestants. Earlier, there would be good songs and BGM accompanying the content. After the crocodile task, people are missing contestants like Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Tejasswi Prakash who took stunts as tasks and did them. Take a look at the tweets.... Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Shetty loses cool, lashes out at contestants during crocodile stunt

Archana Kitna overacting kar ti hai first that cheap fat shaming joke on Anjali abey tu ne kon sa jhanda ukad lia apne task me oversmartness dika na hota hai bas is lo.#kkk13 #KhatronKeKhiladi13 — ☕️Nandu (@nanditha1919) July 30, 2023

The men are better this season they all have will and passion to complete stunt impressed so far for them will be disappointed if one of them doesn't get the trophy #KKK13 #KhatronKeKhiladi13. — Nams (@NamuxoxoR) July 29, 2023

I hated #AishwaryaSharma @AishSharma812 today

u shldn't hv gone to crocs stunt n shld b at other end of receiving electric ,u knew thr r crocs so y to create ruckus later so much. @anjumfakih #AnjumFakih would hv done crocs stunt excellently@ColorsTV#KKK13 #KhatronKeKhiladi13 — Pooja. (@pooja31198) July 29, 2023

Only @nyrraa3 @iamrashmeetkaur did the stunt best,they wr so focused n tried their best to do stunt n not to fall down..hats off that was so impressive..rest other contestants wr so below average.. disappointed ?@ColorsTV#KKK13 #KhatronKeKhiladi13#NyrraaBanerji #RashmeetKaur — Pooja. (@pooja31198) July 29, 2023

Aishwarya is such an overacting ki dukaan Both anjali & she are ungrateful when the other contestants give them tips & suggestions, motivate them #KhatronKeKhiladi13 #khatronkekhiladi — $?nali (@spradhan1210) July 29, 2023

Archana thinks she's the strongest ???? Behen it's KKK not BB ?#KhatronKeKhiladi13#KKK13 — ♡ ℓσѕт gуσℓ ♡ (@luvkapilsharma) July 30, 2023

I mean so bitchy contestants apne task k alwa dusro k task me kisi ko interest hi nhi hai shame #kkk13 — pickachu (@pickachu1008) July 29, 2023

We can see that people are quite unimpressed overall with the contestants. Rohit Shetty has been quite furious with some of them. Fans are annoyed to see love angle and screaming just for footage. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Daisy Shah, Archana Gautam get into an online spat; former claims, 'Many facts are edited from the show'