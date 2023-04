Are y'all missing Khatron Ke Khiladi as much as we do? Well, it's high time that the stunt-based reality TV show is back onscreen! We need to see Rohit Shetty making celebrities face and conquer the challenges and face their fears. As per reports, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is in the making and a lot of popular names have already rejected the show while some names are floating around, rumoured to be participating in the show. Joining them are Kundali Bhagya fame ladies Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Not MC Stan or Emiway Bantai, THIS musician might be the surprise contestant on Rohit Shetty's show

Kundali Bhagya fame Anjum Fakih opens up on participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Anjum Fakih who plays Srishti in Kundali Bhagya, aka Preeta's sister shares that is an exhilarating experience for her just to step out of her comfort zone. The actress is thrilled to participate in Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. This is the first time Anjum is participating in a reality TV show. She is ready to explore the reality TV world. Anjum Fakih is looking forward to pushing his mental and physical abilities. IWMBuzz quotes Anjum saying that while she is aware that the stunts are intense, she is looking forward to giving her best to win. "I am ready to face my fears head-on and make the most of this incredible opportunity to grow and learn from my fellow contestants," she said.

Kundali Bhagya fame Ruhi Chaturvedi in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Sherlyn of Kundali Bhagya, that is, Ruhi Chaturvedi cannot wait to showcase her daredevil side to her fans. The actress shares that she is a huge fan of adventure sports but she never got an opportunity to face her fears. And hence, when the offer of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 came her way, she grabbed the opportunity at the first instant. Ruhi, just like Anjum is excited and thrilled about the challenges that she might get to face in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. "No matter how difficult the task, I'm determined to make it a memorable experience for myself and the viewers," she said, quotes the portal.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

It is being said that Shiv Thakare is the highest-paid contestant of all time. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Urfi Javed have reportedly rejected the offer to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.