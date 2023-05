Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has got everyone hooked. Fans are eager to get more details about Rohit Shetty's show. The stunt-based show is in its thirteenth season and fans are super excited for the show to roll on screen. Currently, the contestants of the show are in South Africa shooting for the show. It was just a few days ago that contestants like Shiv Thakare, Anjum Fakih, Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam and others were papped at Mumbai airport as they zoomed off to South Africa and now, pictures are pouring in courtesy of celebs. The Kundali Bhagya actress recently shared some candid pictures with Bigg Boss 16 star. Also Read - Ayesha Singh, Shiv Thakare, Tejasswi Prakash and more TV celebs kept fans hooked through their Instagram posts this week

Entertainment News: Anjum Fakih and Shiv Thakare are BFFs already

It looks like Anjum Fakih and Shiv Thakare have become best friends already. The actress wrote a sweet note for her bestie. Anjum started off her note by writing, "I found a heart of gold" and also wrote, "A friend like you will be for life Ain't it ? My dear Shiv." She also started a new hashtag for them - #Shivanjum. In the pictures shared, Anjum and Shiv could be seen laughing hard in each other's company. All the fans of both the stars are all hearts over this picture. Shiv Thakare who was in Bigg Boss 16 is known for being a good and loyal friend. Everyone simply praised his bonds when he was in Bigg Boss house.

Take a look at Anjum Fakih's post below:

Before flying off to South Africa, Anjum took to her Insta stories to talk about her anxieties. She even fell sick. She wrote, "It's been a few days I have been unwell, All the anxiety kicking in and had few episodes where I was resltless, high fever, poor gut health, this usually happens with me when I stress myself out." Shiv Thakare on the other hand has appeared confident all the while about facing his fears during his Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 journey.

While the contestants are already in South Africa, today the host of the show was papped at Mumbai airport. The filmmaker arrived in his swanky yellow car.

Check out Rohit Shetty's video below:

Who do you think will win Khatron Ke Khiladi this year?