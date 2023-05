Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is the show everyone is waiting for. The latest buzz is that Anjum Fakih is out of the show. As we know, 's show is one of the toughest on Indian TV. Anjum Fakih was supposed to be one of the strongest contestants on the show. But the show is unpredictable and tricky. If the rumor is true, then it is really disappointing. Like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi is one show that people hate to get evicted from at an early stage. It is a big ticket show that brings in a lot of glory. Anjum Fakih is known to Kundali Bhagya fans as Srishti, the sister of Preeta played by . Also Read - Nakuul Mehta, Neil Bhatt, Hina Khan and other TV stars who grabbed attention with their amazing Instagram posts

This is indeed sad news for all Kundali Bhagya. Actree Ruhi Chaturvedi did not have a long journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as well. It is being said that she was the first to get eliminated from the show. Ruhi Chaturvedi plays the role of on Kundali Bhagya. Rohit Roy has already come back home. He suffered a serious injury while doing a stunt. It seems he is not going back. But Anjum Fakih is still posting pics from South Africa. It is possible that they might bring her back as a wild card. Also Read - TOP TV News RECAP: Three shocking deaths, Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more

The line-up of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has got mixed reactions. Names like , Jigyasa Singh, Mohsin Khan, were floated around. But the final list of confirmed names are very different. We have Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Anjali Anand, Aishwarya Sharma, Soundous Moufakir, , Sheezan M Khan, Dino James and Rashmeet Kaur. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: These two celeb contestants already evicted from Rohit Shetty show?

Trending Now

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 was won by Tushar Kalia. It was a very hotly contested season with some daredevil players. But the best in recent memory is KKK11 where took home the trophy.