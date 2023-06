Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is on the way. Rohit Shetty, his teams and the contestants are in South Africa currently shooting for the same. Like every season, this time too some of the big names from the world of showbiz will be a part of the show as contestants. Some of the biggest names as contestants this season are Daisy Shah, Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma, Rohit Roy, Archana Gautama and many more are going to face their fears. As the shooting is taking place, a lot of reports about the stunts and eliminations are coming to the fore. It was reported that Kundali Bhagya star Anjum Fakih was among the first few to get eliminated from the show. But is she going to re-enter? Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Aishwarya Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Jennifer Winget and other TV stars who grabbed eyeballs with their Insta posts

Anjum Fakih to re-enter Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

As reported by TellyChakkar, Anjum Fakih is going to re-enter Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a wild card co-contestant. She would get a second chance to be a part of the show and perform stunts. However, there is no confirmation as yet on any of this. Reports also suggest that Ruhi Chaturvedi has been eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 but there is no confirmation on this either.

Though these are just stories, the stars are doing their best to keep up with the hype around Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 by sharing fun pictures from South Africa. Anjum Fakih was among the first ones to pen a lengthy note for a friend that she made on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She wrote sweet words for Shiv Thakare.

Check out Anjum Fakih's post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjum Fakih (@nzoomfakih)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 also has contestants like Anjali Anand, Soundous Moufakir, Sheezan Khan, and many more. It remains to be seen who among these manages to reach the finale. Recently, rumours were doing the rounds that the four best performers of this season so far are Aishwarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Rohit Roy and Sheezan Khan. Who will win the current season of 's show? Fans will have to wait to know. Until then stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more entertainment news.