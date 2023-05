Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is in the making and Kundali Bhagya actresses Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi are participating in the Rohit Shetty-hosted TV show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is one of the most loved reality TV shows that deals with stunts, challenges and facing fears. The season is yet to begin. Performing the stunts is not an easy task and a lot of people might get cold feet upon just hearing the same. Anjum Fakih has shared that she is suffering from anxiety just as they are about to begin the show! Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare, buries the differences with Archana Gautam; says, 'don't want to make Rohit Shetty's show another Bigg Boss'

Anjum Fakih gets anxious about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Rohit Shetty's TV show is not for the faint-hearted and that's true. It gives the celebrities an opportunity to face their fears. And even after participating in the reality TV show, a lot might get cold feet upon hearing stunts. Anjum Fakih who has been kicked about participating in the show has been stressing herself over the tasks that she will get to perform. The actress has opened up about her anxiety in a heartfelt post. Well, that itself proves that she is brave as she opened up on her episodes. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Nyra Banerjee breaks silence on marriage rumours with Nishant Singh Malkani

Anjum Fakih shares that for the past few days, she has been unwell. The anxiety is kicking in finally and the actress also had some anxiety episodes which led to restlessness, high fever, poor gut. Anjum reveals that it happens whenever she is stressed out about something. She adds, "Khatron se ladne chali thi aur khiladi ki ye haalat hai...' while asking fans to pray for her recovery. Anjum asks fans to pray so that she doesn't overthink and keeps a positive attitude. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma makes shocking revelation; says a lot of people didn't want Neil Bhatt and her to come together

Check Anjum Fakih's Instagram story about anxiety here:

In a chat, Anjum Fakih had shared that she has been looking forward to pushing her mental and physical abilities. The actress is aware of the intense stunts and expressed her desire to perform her best. Anjum shared that she is looking forward to facing her fears head-on. Earlier in an interview, Anjum who plays Srishti in Kundali Bhagya had shared that her father had asked her to join the show only if she feels ready to overcome her fears. If she is just going to abort each stunt then she should just say no. Anjum's father has asked her about her anxiety as well to which Anjum shared that she wants to do it.

Bollywoodlife is praying for your recovery and looking forward to Anjum overcoming her fears one by one.