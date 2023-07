Kundali Bhagya actors Ruhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Fakih shared a good bond. They have been quite close to each other and used to share a lot of posts together on social media. They also participated in Rohit Shetty's stunt based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. From travelling to Cape Town, having fun together to performing stunts together, we saw the BFFs standing strong together. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare opens up on his fans being upset with Soundous Moufakir; reveals bond with Daisy Shah [Exclusive]

However, their friendship is going through a rough patch it seems. Rumours say that they were given a car stunt together in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. But Ruhi was eliminated in the second episode itself. However, as per reports in the Times Of India, a close friend to Ruhi shared that issues began when they were working together for Kundali Bhagya itself.

Ruhi unfollows Anjum

However, it was seen only when they did the partner stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Ruhi did not perform the task well and was the first one to be eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Post that they are not on talking terms and Ruhi unfollowed Anjum on July 16.

Ruhi was asked about the same by the Times Of India and she shared that she did not wish to comment on it. However, it seems Anjum Fakih still follows Ruhi on Instagram. The real reason for their fight still remains unknown.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, this year Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih, Dino James, Rashmeet Kaur, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Sheezan Khan, Nyrraa M Banerji, and Daisy Shah are the contestants. The show began on July 15 and we will also see Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik entering the show.