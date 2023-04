Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shoot is starting soon. As of now, Shiv Thakare, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih are confirmed for the show. Archana Gautam is the latest addition to the list. She has said that she is confirmed and will be travelling to Argentina at the end of May. She said that she is overwhelmed by the kind of love she is getting from fans. Archana Gautam's name was doing the rounds for a long time. The lady said Bigg Boss 16 taught her to be courageous and persevering. She hopes to have the same attitude on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Archana Gautam said she will do all the stunts. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare remuneration REVEALED; Bigg Boss 16 star charging a bomb for the latest season of Rohit Shetty's show

ARCHANA GAUTAM IN DEMAND POST BIGG BOSS 16

Archana Gautam made it to the top five of Bigg Boss 16. The actress who is also a politician in North India was the most unfiltered contestant on the show. Archana Gautam has a very organic fan following. Post Bigg Boss 16, she has been travelling quite a bit. She has picked up some awards as well. Also Read - TOP TV news of the week: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 gets five confirmed contestants including Shiv Thakare, Shailesh Lodha files case of Taarak Mehta producer Asit Kumarr Modi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archana Gautam (@archanagautamm)

It seems she also has a Punjabi film in her kitty. But the dates are not in as yet. The actress said that she would give preference to the channel is something came up first. The lady also got emotional talking about how called her the most fave contestant of Bigg Boss 16. Archana Gautam gave a lot of content to the show. From her nasty fights with , Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan to the flirting with the Bigg Boss camera and her one liners, she was a one woman army on the show. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Karan Tacker issues clarification after reports emerge of his comeback on Rohit Shetty's show

KHATRON KE KHILADI 13 IS MOST ANTICIPATED SHOW

's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is the most anticipated show. Shiv Thakare has confirmed his participation. It seems he is the most highest paid contestant on the show. The other names doing the rounds are Jigyasa Singh, and Anjali Anand. After years, the crew is again travelling to Argentina in South America. The season with was shot there. Sidharth Shukla won that season. South America is one of the great spots for such adrenaline raising activities.