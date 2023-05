Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is the show everyone is talking about. Archana Gautam is going to be one of the star contestants on 's show. The actress who is also a politician said that she is not prepared for the show. Archana Gautam said that people do laugh at her English speaking skills which is not fluent but she does not mind it. She feels it is okay as long as people get entertained. But she said that it is hurtful when people call her, 'Anpadh Gawar'. As we know, she has studied from Meerut. But she has apparently studied in the vernacular medium. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Nyra Banerjee breaks silence on marriage rumours with Nishant Singh Malkani

Archana Gautam on her humble roots

Archana Gautam has spent her childhood in a village near Meerut. She is from the minority community. The actress told News18 that no one has an idea about the kind of situations she has faced in her life. Archana Gautam said that she is an Indian and proud of speaking in Hindi. She was quoted as saying, "People say that I don't know English and describe me as 'unpadh gawaar'. That hurts me." She said that she does make mistakes while speaking in English but people tend to exaggerate them. She said her family was poor and there were days when they did not have enough food to eat. Archana Gautam said she is proud of herself for overcoming such situations and coming up in life. Archana Gautam is also a member of the Congress party.

The line up of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare are the two contestants from Bigg Boss 16 on the show. While he is preparing diligently for the show, she has put any special preparation in place. It seems Archana Gautam has been packing a lot of food for everyone. The line up has Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Sheezan M Khan, Soundous Moufakir, Rohit Bose Roy, Nyra Banerjee, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, , Dino James, Rashmeet Kaur and . It seems she has severe phobia of lizards. The actress regrets revealing it as she feels the makers will use it against her. Rohit Shetty is already quite fond of Archana Gautam.