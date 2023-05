Khatron Ke Khiladi: Archana Gautam is one of the strongest contestants in the upcoming reality daredevil show. And the girl has heated it up to leave her fans stunned with her action and stunts. In her recent appearance, Archana spoke about the judgements that she has been facing ever since her name popped up to be on the show. She said that there are a lot of people who are mocking her participation and claiming that she is only in the show as a joker and for entertainment and that she is good for nothing. Archana expresses her disappointment over being judged baldly, and she even claimed that there are talks among people that she will get eliminated from the show within a week and is only there to make other contestants laugh. Archana insisted that people believe in her and promised that she would give her best. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam takes blessings at Mumbadevi Temple in Maharashtrian avatar before flying abroad for Rohit Shetty's show [Watch Video]

Watch the video of Archana Gautam expressing her anger over being mocked for her participation in 's show due to THIS reason.

Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam became the most entertaining contestant in 's show, and she even managed to become the favourite of the superstar host. Now her fans are definitely looking forward to seeing what she has in store and whether she will be able to pull off those stunts. But Archana is confident that she will emerge as the winner. Along with Archana, Bigg Boss 16's friend and enemy Shiv Thakare is also part of the show, and fans have already declared that he is the winner for them.