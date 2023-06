Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is one of the most-anticipated shows. Fans are looking forward to the show as it has some of the big names of TV and Bollywood as participants. Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam are also among the contestants. The two stars were always at loggerheads when in Salman Khan's show. Well, it looks like their rivalry has moved to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 too. Recent reports had it that Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare had a fight on the sets of Rohit Shetty's show. Now, the lady has broken her silence. Also Read - TOP TV News RECAP: Rubina Dilaik gets into accident, Tirthanand Rao attempts suicide, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 update and more

Archana Gautam OPENS UP on fight with

In an interview with Etimes, Archana Gautam spoke about the reported fight with Shiv Thakare and said that host Rohit Shetty helped them resolve their fight. Archana revealed that she did not like that Shiv Thakare insulted her in front of everyone. She added that she did not like that he said wrong things about her mother. Archana revealed that Rohit Shetty got them to patch up but she asserted that since they are both Virgos, ego clashes are bound to happen. Further, she added that fights are a part and parcel of the bond that they share. On the other hand, Shiv Thakare said that there is no fight between the two of them and praised Archana Gautam for performing the stunts pretty well.

joins KKK 13

Now, the interesting part is that Abdu Rozik has also joined Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The singer recently shared pictures with revealing that he has joined the team in Cape Town, South Africa. He was Shiv Thakare's closest buddy in Bigg Boss 13 house. Abdu too has had massive fights with Archana Gautam in Bigg Boss 13. It will be interesting to see how Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and Abdu Rozik's equation shapes up in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Apart from these, stars like Anjum Fakih, Aishwarya Sharma, Rohit Roy, Nyrra Banerji, Anjali Anand, , Sheezan Khan and many more are a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. A lot of the contestants have been reportedly injured on the show while performing stunts. It looks like this time, the Khatron level is much higher.