Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been doing well on the TRP charts. The Rohit Shetty hosted show has always been the favourite of the audience. This season too has grabbed all the attention. Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih, Dino James, Soundous Moufakir, Rashmeet Kaur, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Sheezan Khan, Nyrraa M Banerji, and Daisy Shah are the contestants of this season. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Aishwarya Sharma gets an offer from Bigg Boss himself [Watch Video]

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam are also a part of this show. They have had a not so good relationship in Bigg Boss. Infact, they had some big and ugly fights inside the house. And, it was being reported that Shiv had insulted Archana in front of many people while they shot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in Cape Town. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 celeb Anjum Fakih confesses love for BF Rohit with a lovely selfie; Soundous Moufakir, Shraddha Arya shower love

Archana Gautam refuses to perform with Shiv

It seems these reports are true. A promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has gone viral. In the video, we see Rohit Shetty announcing that Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam will be partners in one stunt. All the contestants start laughing and Shiv says, “Ati dukhad hai sir yeh (This is very painful, sir).” This makes everyone laugh. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjali Anand on the show's controversies, fights; says, 'Hamare paas Bigg Boss ke sensations the toh...' [Exclusive]

Trending Now

However, Archana gives a very serious take on this. She says, “Please change the partner, sir, I won’t be able to do the stunt. My mind will get stuck there only.” Rohit Shetty then asks her what the reason behind this decision is. She says, “There have been few things that happened behind the camera which I cannot share on record sir. Please understand.” Take a look:

Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Watch KKK 13's Shiv and Arjit compete for Soundous Moufakir

Shiv's take on Archana

However, even after Archana’s denial, another video shows that they will perform the stunt together. It will be a water-based stunt within a confined container but they will have to do it with snakes around them.

Shiv Thakare spoke to ANI about his experience doing the stunt with Archana. He said that as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Archana has proven her skills excellently and he is completely comfortable doing any stunt with her.