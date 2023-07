Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is starting from tomorrow on Colors. The contestants from Bigg Boss 16 on the show are Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare. We know that the two did not have a good relation on Salman Khan's show. The two fought a lot. Archana Gautam went behind Shiv Thakare saying that he never played alone. On the other hand, he said that he found her a toxic person. Fans were expecting fireworks to happen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as well. It did happen. We heard of rumours on how Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare fought badly on the show. It is being said that their friendship has again gone kaput. Also Read - TOP TV News of the Week: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 finds top three finalists, Sana Khan, Anas Mufti blessed with a son and more

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Archana Gautam said Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is a stressful show and frustrations do tend to build up. It seems he got angry at her, and insulted her mother. Archana Gautam was quoted as saying, "He cursed my mother, and she has not done anything. Rohit sir (Rohit Shetty) found out about our fight. Then Rohit sir patched us up." It seems the two are back to being friends. It seems the enmity was over after Bigg Boss 16. The two had been in touch since then. Archana Gautam said it is a false notion that they are not friends. She further said, "We are friends, we were friends in Bigg Boss house and also after Bigg Boss. Small fights do happen."

This season has been shot in South Africa, which is fave haunt of the makers. The list of contestants is also very interesting. We have names like Daisy Shah, Nyra Banerjee, Sheezan M Khan, Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, Soundous Moufakir, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Rohit Bose Roy and Anjali Anand. The promo of Archana Gautam has got a good response from the public. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is one of the best and big ticket shows of the channel. The fans love Rohit Shetty and the sense of thrill and adventure.