Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is the next big reality TV show that fans are looking forward to. Everyone wants to know which celebrity is going to participate in the stunt-based reality show. Rohit Shetty is the host! Well, we don't know about all the contestants but one star is confirmed to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. We are talking about Bigg Boss 16 star Shiv Thakare. He became the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 16 and now he is all set to win hearts and face some Khatras in the stunt-based show. He is excited too!

Shiv Thakare CONFIRMS his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Talking to Etimes, he confirmed the news and said that Khatron Ke Khiladi was always on his checklist. He said that he has faced many fears in life and now he is excited and thrilled to face the ultimate khatras. He also said that it is a dream come true moment for him and he feels that Lord Ganesha granted his wish yet again. Shiv Thakare feels that it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him and he is ready to test his mental and physical strength in show.

Will Shiv Thakare win KKK 13?

So it's confirmed. Shiv Thakare will once again be seen on TV in a reality show. Apart from this, reports had it that Bigg Boss 16 star has bagged his first Marathi film as a hero. However, there is no confirmation as yet. It remains to be seen if Shiv Thakare performs as gloriously as Bigg Boss 16 in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. In every task in Bigg Boss, he used to perform it will full dedication. But the stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi would involve much more fear and thrill. From Roadies to now Khatron Ke Khiladi, Shiv Thakare has definitely come a long way.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, the names of many TV stars are getting associated with the show. Bigg Boss 16 star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was also said to be a participant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. However, reports emerged that she has backed out of the project for something else. Archana Gautam herself clarified that she is not going to be a part of the stunt-based show. Other stars like Urfi Javed, , , and more are also said to be the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.