Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is getting good reviews from the audience. The show has a massive fan following and is doing great on the TRP charts as well. Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih, Dino James, Soundous Moufakir, Rashmeet Kaur, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Sheezan Khan, Nyrraa M Banerji, and Daisy Shah are the contestants of this season.

Anjum Fakih got eliminated from the show soon. The actress has been quite active on social media. She never fails to put out all the updates of her life on Instagram. The actress has now confessed her love for her boyfriend, Rohit Jadhav.

Anjum's selfie with Rohit

Sharing a cute selfie with him, Anjum shared a heart-felt message. She wrote, "I promise to be your halve Till death do us part…And I won't shy admitting Your name is inked on my heart…"As soon as she shared the picture, her friends from the industry showered love on the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjum Fakih (@nzoomfakih)

Her Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 co-star Soundous Moufakir wrote, “He is the luckiest.” Shraddha Arya dropped heart emojis on the picture. Anjali Anand, Adhvik Mahajan, Manit Joura, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sana Sayyad and others also commented on the picture.

When Anjum made her relationship official

It was in March this year when Anjum decided to make her relationship with Rohit Jadhav official. She had shared a picture with him to introduce the ‘Hit’ in #AnHit. Along with a picture of them, Anjum wrote, “When karma plays it’s part. When you are destined to be together, Then you know it all by heart, The love will brew always and forever, When I pondered the journey so far, I saw you healing my deepest scars, Your warmth your love, Can’t compute its depth and length, I will be your lady dove, You be my greatest strength, Happy 2 years to us my boo, And here I am going to admit

Introducing here my love Rohit, Yea he is the Hit in #ANHIT Happy 2 years boo”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjum Fakih (@nzoomfakih)

On the work front, Anjum Fakih is now back in Kundali Bhagya as Srishty.