It is that time of the week when we do a round-up of all the interesting Instagram posts of TV stars. Here is our line-up for the week...

Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Aishwarya Sharma is very good at making reels. The actress' recent one with Arjit Taneja and Nyra Banerjee is hilarious. The curly hairdo is looking great on Aishwarya Sharma. Here is a look...

Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik has won one more award. He took to social media to share pics of the same. The candid moment between Raveena Tandon and him is the best here. The young man will be soon travelling to South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik remembered her show with a series of pics on social media. She also used the hashtag #HaYa for Harmaan (Vivian Dsena) and Soumya. The show was a landmark one for Indian TV. Even Vivian Dsena reacted on the post.

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget who turned a year older rang in her birthday in Singapore. She was with her sister's family. She has posted a series of pics including ones with her adorable niece.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti has lived it up in the Maldives and how. She is there with her gang of friends. Surbhi Jyoti posted this video of hers in a white bikini with a bright neon oversized shirt. The actress is hitting the waters like a beach babe.

Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam is known to make some great reels. It looks like Rashmeet Kaur and she are living it up in South Africa. Take a look at this with the girls twinning in green.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan is looking stunning in this new photoshoot. The makeup done for her is so eye-catching. We love that pink and blue combo.

These were the celebs who made news on Instagram this week!