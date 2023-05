Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has got everyone excited. Fans are eager to see their favourite stars facing their fears. The list of confirmed contestants is out now and fans are all the more excited for the show to begin. Anjali Anand is one of the confirmed contestants of Rohit Shetty's show. She has been a part of many of the top shows like Dhhai Kilo Prem, Kulfi Kuwar Bajewala and more. Now, before leaving for her Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 journey, Anjali Anand spoke about being away from home for so long. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Sheezan M Khan to participate on Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show? Actor applies for travel permit

Anjali Anand talks about her pet dog

As reported by Etimes, Anjali Anand shared her excitement for 's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and also revealed the name of her family member whom she would miss the most. She spoke about her dog Dobby. The actress said that her Dobby is not only a pet but is like a child to her. There is never a day that she doesn't take out time to spend quality time with Dobby after work. Anjali Anand revealed that she loves to go for walks with Dobby on Juhu beach with him. She said that it would be for the first time that she would be away from her home for so long. The actress was quoted saying, "He just brightens my day instantly. I love going for long walks on the Juhu beach with him, and he enjoys it too. I will miss him so much, and I am sure he will too. I have to make being away from him worth it by giving my best to the show. I am all set to embark on this journey against my fears."

Apart from Anjali Anand, stars like Shiv Thakare, Anjum Fakih and others are also confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The Kundali Bhagya actress was recently spotted outside a Durgah where she prayed for her Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 journey. She said that it is the right time for her to be a part of the show.

Check out Anjum Fakih's video below:

Earlier, Shiv Thakare was spotted outside Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. The Bigg Boss 16 star sought Bappa's blessing for his journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. He shared his excitement for the show and said that he would give his best.