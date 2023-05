Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is coming up shortly and fans are eager to know more about the contestants of the show. Kundali Bhagya star Anjum Fakih is one of the confirmed contestants of the latest season. She is going to conquer all her fears and give tough competition to other contestants. She has been ruling the headlines for a while for her entry into Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. But now, she is in the news because of her love life. The actress has confirmed that she is dating a marketing professional named Rohit Jadhav. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin joins Rohit Shetty's show

Kundali Bhagya star Anjum Fakih opens up about her love life

Anjum Fakih confirmed the same to Hindustan Times and revealed that they met each other a few years ago during the pandemic. She said that she kept their relationship under wraps as Rohit Jadhav does not like much attention. She stated that he is the complete opposite of her as she likes the limelight but he doesn't. Talking about their love story, she mentioned that it was when she traveled to Goa to resume the shoot of Kundali Bhagya that she realised that she has fallen for him. Anjum said that he traveled to Goa to celebrate Eid with her for a week and when he was about to leave, she realised that she was in love with him. She quickly also said that he had fallen for her much before she confessed. Aww, isn't it a cute love story? Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Sheezan M Khan gets permission from Vasai Court to fly abroad for Rohit Shetty's show; Tunisha Sharma's mother reacts

Revealing her future plans with Rohit, Anjum said, "As the time passes we are getting to know each other and I would eventually like to have a partner for life. Hopefully the journey would blossom into something more meaningful and beautiful." Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Contestant Anjali Anand talks about being away from home for so long; will miss THIS member the most

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjum Fakih (@nzoomfakih)

Anjum Fakih had been dropping hints about their relationship on social media leaving fans curious about the mystery man. Well, now, she has confessed to the world that she is truly-madly-deeply in love with Rohit Jadhav.

Currently, Anjum Fakih is gearing up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Just a few days ago she was spotted at Mahim Durgah which she visited to seek blessings before she embarks on her Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 journey. Other contestants like Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma and more are also prepping up hard to face their fears in 's show.