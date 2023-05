Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shoot will start in a few days. The whole team will be flying down to South Africa on May 11 along with . One of the top faces from TV this season is Nyra Banerjee. The actress is known for her shows like Divya Drishti and Pisachini. Nyra Banerjee is known for her smoking hot pics on social media. She is also great friends with Nishant Singh Malkani. Both of them did the show Rakshabandhan on Dangal TV. They became good friends during the shoot. In fact, fans of Kanika Mann were upset with her for crowding into the friendship of Nishant and the Guddan actress. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma makes shocking revelation; says a lot of people didn't want Neil Bhatt and her to come together

Nyra Banerjee sets the record straight on dating Nishant Singh Malkani

During the press conference of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Nyra Banerjee was asked about her rumored wedding with Nishant Singh Malkani. She said that this was untrue. She denied being in a relationship with the Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor. She was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying that she is not married. It seems the gossip is fake and baseless. She said that Nishant and she are only good friends and nothing else. Nyra Banerjee said she knows him from a long time and they have bonded over the years. The actress said that the whole world would come to know when she marries as she believes it is a big event in the life of a person.

In the past, Nyra Banerjee was trolled by fans of Kanika Mann. During and after the making of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Nishant Singh Malkani and Kanika Mann grew quite close. He was also seen at her home interacting with her family members. He visited her after he exited Bigg Boss 14. Later, Kanika Mann and he drifted apart.

Fans of Kanika Mann had trolled them very badly. He had said that the trio are good friends. He said that people assumed that Nyra and he are a couple based on the reels and pictures they clicked during the making of the show. He said that there is nothing serious between Nyra Banerjee and him. Nishant Singh Malkani said he would be single for a long time as he wants to focus on his work. He has also cleared gossip of dating Kanika Mann.

Rohit Shetty and team will fly down soon to South Africa.