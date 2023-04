The buzz in town is that Shiv Thakare and could be the latest couple in town. The two were seen together at a couple of events. People noticed the warm camaraderie between the two and wondered if anything was brewing. Shiv Thakare had been single in Bigg Boss 16. The winner of Bigg Boss Marathi did a bit of flirting but did not get into a relationship. During his stint on the regional version of Bigg Boss, he fell for Veena Jagtap. The whole of Maharashtra was shipping the couple. He said that they broke off due to some issues but both were emotionally attached. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam confirms being on Rohit Shetty's show; says, 'I am overwhelmed'

IS SHIV THAKARE DATING AKANKSHA PURI?

Reports of Shiv Thakare and Akanksha Puri had been doing the rounds after some of their clips went viral. Such gossip tends to spread fast. Akanksha Puri has clarified that Shiv Thakare and she are not seeing each other. She told India Forums that she is laughing at the news. She said it is totally false. But she said that he is a sweetheart and a nice guy. Then, she said that unfortunately she never gets nice guys as partners. We wonder what is the meaning behind that statement?

SHIV THAKARE AND HIS MOM'S COMMENT

Shiv Thakare's mom said that the girl who would marry her son would be a simple girl from Amravati in Maharashtra. He comes from a simple middle-class Maharashtrian home. Everyone has asked him if he has a diktat from his mamma. The Bigg Boss 16 runners-up said that his mother has ruined his market with that comment of hers. He said that she has good intention but she won't object if he finds a girl from some other part of India. In fact, he said that Veena Jagtap and he are good friends and still attached on an emotional basis. Akanksha Puri was the winner of Mika Di Vohti.

AKANKSHA PURI DATING MIKA SINGH?

Akanksha Puri was a part of Mika Di Vohti. She said that they had been friends since ages. The actress got hitched to him on the show. Post that, they were seen at some events. But we guess that it did not work out. Many trolled them for showmance. But their friendship is still intact.