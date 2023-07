Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 began on July 15. It has been two weeks and the show is doing great as usual. It is always a treat to watch our favourite celebrities doing some daring stunts. This season, Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih, Dino James, Rashmeet Kaur, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Sheezan Khan, Nyrraa M Banerji, and Daisy Shah are the contestants. However, two of the contestants from the show recently got into an ugly online spat. Yes, we are talking about Archana Gautam and Daisy Shah. It began with Daisy’s comment on Archana’s entertainment. Also Read - Abdu Rozik posts fun 'threesome' video from London; netizens slam him and say, 'Don't spoil your image bro'

In one of the interviews, Daisy said that she does not find Archana entertaining. This did not go well with Archana. Daisy also shared an Instagram story that read, “Everybody have their own way of liking things and people! If I don't like somebody's way of poking and instigating people then I don't. More over the amount of disrespect a particular person had towards others while performing stunts in the show was just very crass. Channel only shows you what you want to see... a lot many facts have been edited from the show.” Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare, Daisy Shah blush as paparazzi tease them as 'mast jodi'; check fan reactions

Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Is Arjit Taneja the winner of Rohit Shetty show? Here's what he has to say [Exclusive]

Trending Now

She further wrote, “If you understand the difference between CLASS and CRASS then You have my respect." Archana did not stay quiet and responded to Daisy’s comments. She shared the video of Daisy and wrote, “Bol bhi kon cha h flop movies ki heroine, Khud krliya hota esa entertainment Toh Aaj pta nhi kha hotii."

Donot take panga with archana nai to ky hoga tumhai bho pata chale ga heriore ho to vo bano kali peele kisi ke liye ky bol na ki vo entertainment hai ya nai@archanagautamm@team_ArchanaFC#ArchanaGautam #kkk13withArchana #KhatronKeKhiladi13 pic.twitter.com/IlEnW2fMsk — Geetika (@geetika1238) July 26, 2023

She further said that Daisy was eliminated twice from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and hence she is upset. Archana shared, “2 baar eliminate kiya hai na esliye @shahdaisy naraj hai mujhse koi nahi babu it's a show usme entertainment karke ke or stunt krne ke hi @colorstv pesai Deta hai. Just chill babu India loves me so much.” Archana then shared a video on Instagram and warned Daisy not to provoke her.