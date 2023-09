Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is doing well on the TRP charts. Every year after Bigg Boss, fans wait to see Rohit Shetty and the new Khiladis of the season. This season was a hit one and fans have loved the contestants. Just like every year, this time netizens have been giving their reactions on each episode. Yesterday’s episode also grabbed all the attention. It happened so that it was the teams week and all the contestants did their best to make their team win. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reacts to Archana Gautam unfollowing her; says, 'Ab main na bachkaani harkaton....'

However, in the end, Aishwarya Sharma and Soundous Moufakir had to do the elimination stunt. It was an underwater stunt and Soundous completed her stunt. However, Aishwarya Sharma chose to abort the stunt leaving everyone shocked. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame Archana Gautam stuns in a shimmery bodycon dress at her star studded birthday bash

Rohit Shetty was very disappointed with Aishwarya but still the actress was safe. Well, Rohit Shetty announced that she is safe as it is a no elimination week. However, he also mentioned that this is the last time when there is a no elimination week. He stated that there will be no such lucky week further in the entire season. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt react to rumours of their entry in Salman Khan's show

Trending Now

However, netizens are not quite happy with the no elimination week for Aishwarya. They feel that she just aborted an elimination stunt and hence should have been removed. People have said that the makers are trying to save Aishwarya as she is reportedly doing Bigg Boss 17.

Netizens slam KKK 13 makers for favouring Aishwarya

They feel that the makers are trying to prepare her for the next big show. Some have even called the show scripted for trying to save Aishwarya. One of the users wrote, “Haha what a joke ! Makers you’ve ruined this show too Lol #Aishwaryasharma has aborted the elimination stunt still you didn’t eliminate her lol she’s the worst performer and one of the weakest players in kkk ! Bhai yeh top 3 kaise paunch gyi.”

Haha?‍? what a joke ! Makers you’ve ruined this show too Lol ? #Aishwaryasharma has aborted the elimination stunt still you didn’t eliminate her lol she’s the worst performer and one of the weakest players in kkk ! Bhai yeh top 3 kaise paunch gyi — ?ηυ (@086Anamika) September 10, 2023

For the unversed, Aishwarya Sharma is reportedly one of the finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Another user wrote, "This is the 2nd time #AishwaryaSharma was in the elimination stunt and it was a "No Elimination" nothing against her but what is #colorsTV #JioCinema upto First they scripted #BiggBoss ek #KhatronKeKhiladi bacha tha ab usme bhi shuru kardiya #KKK13"

This is the 2nd time #AishwaryaSharma was in the elimination stunt and it was a "No Elimination" nothing against her but what is #colorsTV #JioCinema upto

First they scripted #BiggBoss ek #KhatronKeKhiladi bacha tha ab usme bhi shuru kardiya#KKK13 — Kshitiz?? (@kshitiz_it_is) September 10, 2023

Take a look at a few more reactions here:

As per media reports, #AishwaryaSharma is one of the finalist of #KKK13 But Undoubtedly She is the weakest player of this season!! A favoured Player still can't do the best @ColorsTV She ate the Place of any deserving Finalist!!she is the weakest player of this show!! — Aman Kr?? (@AmanKr782021303) September 10, 2023

Now how the hell is #AishwaryaSharma rumoured winner of #KhatronKeKhiladi13 — Kim Chi Ot7 (@NamGiLUVES) September 10, 2023

For the very first time I’m in her side,what’s the use of she doing stunt taking risk before task it’s already fixed that no elimination then why wasting money and use this girl @ColorsTV know with soundous #AishwaryaSharma can’t do the stunt so they decide no elimination lol now… pic.twitter.com/YpPStIch8G — ????? (@XuKaifangirl) September 11, 2023

Watch KKK 13's Archana Gautam birthday bash video:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will have the challengers entering next week. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Mr Faisu and Hina Khan will be a part of the show.