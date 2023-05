Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants had the press conference yesterday. All of them are leaving for South Africa on May 11 along with . This season, the makers have brought in contestants from various fields like Bollywood, TV and music. Bigg Boss 16 got a huge viewership because MC Stan brought in the desi hip hop audience. This has made the makers more creative with the casting. Fans of Indian TV stars have complained that there are no real big names on the show. While that is somewhat true, people feel that outsiders give more efforts on mainstream shows to attract new audience. Rapper Dino James is known for his song Boyfriend in the Indie music scene. Also Read - Jawan pushed to September: Shah Rukh Khan reveals the reason behind delay; shares AbRam Khan's reaction to poster

TOUGH BATTLE BETWEEN DINO JAMES AND SHIV THAKARE

Rapper, songwriter and music composer Dino James has already declared himself as the winner. In fact, he told the media that he has booked a place for his post victory bash as well. Now, that is some confidence. Khatron Ke Khiladi is all about the mindset and he is going in with the aura of a champion. This is what he told the TV show Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan. Also Read - Jawan release date out: Shah Rukh Khan ends all the confusion; Atlee directorial to hit theatres in September

We know that Shiv Thakare is working very hard for the show. His fans are confident that he is going to take home the trophy. Dino James is a friend of MC Stan as well. In fact, Shiv and he have started bonding on social media. But fans of Shiv Thakare have warned him that the trophy is going to be in the hands of the BB Marathi winner. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan will NOT be delayed; makers to drop BIG DHAMAKA around IPL 2023 finals? HOT SCOOP

Sorry dino bhai .. luv ur songs ❤️

But trophy toh shiv ki hain ?#ShivThakare — Tushar (@DealWithITbro0) May 6, 2023

You Guys ? Lene do Trophy isko.. Ajkaal Trophy ehre ghere kisiko bhi de rahe h rangu.. Enjoy Shiv's journey baas ? Dino Bhai pehle episode m hi trophy uthake wapas a jana ? #ShivThakare #ShivThakareInKKK13 — I'mHere ?✨ (@rifa_here) May 6, 2023

Does he know shiv thakre is there ? no chance Dino — Ladna Abdirashid (@LadnaAbdirashid) May 6, 2023

Dino James is from Kerala. He has grown up in Nagpur. Coming from a middle class home, he made his way up through sheer hard work. It is wonderful seeing homegrown talents like Shiv Thakare, Dino James all in the mainstream.