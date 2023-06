Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is one of the most buzzing reality TV shows in the country. Rohit Shetty is in Cape Town, South Africa with about 13 celebrity contestants including Shiv Thakare, Anjum Fakih, Aishwarya Sharma and more. The Fear Factor season 13 is one of the most anticipated seasons and also has a great line-up of contestants. There have been a lot of updates of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 every single day. From fights to the new bonds that are forming on the outdoor schedule. And now, there's another update about the show. Divyanka Tripathi and Hina Khan are likely to be seen on the show. Also Read - TOP TV News RECAP: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin new cast, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Bigg Boss OTT 2 promos hit the tube and more

Divyanka Tripathi and Hina Khan to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants

As per the latest update in an online entertainment news portal, former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants Hina Khan and Divyanka Tripathi will be joining the celebrity contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Yes, you read that right. A report in ETimes states that the gorgeous beauties have been approached by the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi once again. Divyanka and Hina got a call a couple of days ago. However, they are yet to give their nod. It remains to be seen if Hina and Divyanka will fly to Cape Town.

Check Divyanka Tripathi's latest Instagram post here:

Check Hina Khan's latest Instagram post here:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant list

There's also no confirmation whether the ladies have been approached to join the show as contestants or just as guests. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was one of the strongest contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She earned the title of Dhaakad contestant on the show. She was the first runner up of the season. On the other hand, Hina Khan was a participant in Hina was the first runner up for season 8.

Apart from Shiv Thakare, Anjum Fakih and Aishwarya Sharma, the other celebrity contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 include Archana Gautam, Sheezan Mohammad, Rohit Roy, Soundous Moufakir, Arjit Taneja and more. Recently, it was rumoured that Anjum has been eliminated. There were reports about the actress being back as a wild card contestant. It was recently reported that Archana and Shiv has a huge showdown on set. It has been said that Shiv reduced Arcana to tears. In another report, it was said that Rohit Roy has been injured and would likely be back but it seems, the actor is giving a tough time to the other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.