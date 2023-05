Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is one of the highly-anticipated shows. The stunt-based show hosted by Rohit Shetty always has some of the most famous celebrities facing their fears. This time too is no different. The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are in South Africa shooting for the show. And reports of the eliminations are already hitting the headlines. The latest is that two ladies are in a danger zone. Daisy Shah and Soundous Moufakir are said to be in the danger zone and one of them is likely to get eliminated. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma unfollowed each other on Instagram? Netizens bring in Shiv Thakare angle [Read Tweets]

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: or Soundous Moufakir to be out of the show?

As reported by Telly Chakkar, three ladies got the fear fanda - Archana Gautam, Daisy Shah and Soundous Moufakir. Among the three, Archana Gautam allegedly manages to save herself by excelling in a task and leaving the other two in the danger zone. Now, they have to perform the elimination task and one of them will get eliminated. There is no confirmation on this as yet.

Further, a tweet made by Bigg Boss Tak gives an update about who gets eliminated over the first week and more. As per the tweet, Kundali Bhagya star Ruhi Chaturvedi gets eliminated in the first week. In the next week, it is Anjum Fakih who goes into the danger zone and is eliminated. Rohit Roy is injured but he has decided to stay back and be a part of the show. Well, all of these get confirmed only when the show airs on TV.

Check out the tweet below:

#KhatronKeKhiladi13 Updates ☆ First Elimination - Ruhi Chaturvedi;

☆ In the next week, Anjum Fakih gets eliminated;

☆ Rohit Roy was injured, but he decides to stay back. Fighter!?

☆ Next Eviction - Soundous & Daisy Shah in the Bottom 2. #BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) May 30, 2023

Apart from these stars, other contestants of 's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Shiv Thakare, Sheezan Khan, Aishwarya Sharma, Anjali Anand, , Nyrra Banerjee and many more. The contestants are sharing some fun and entertaining pictures and videos from South Africa revealing that they are having the best time. It is reported that is also going to join them soon. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.