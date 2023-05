Fahmaan Khan is an actor who is making waves in the television industry with his impressive acting and charming persona. He is well-known for his role as Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie, where he shares a sizzling chemistry with Sumbul Toqueer Khan aka Imlie. Fahmaan's journey in the industry has been commendable. He started his career with modeling and theatre and with constant hard work, he made his TV debut in 2015. His performance in Imlie was loved by the audience and he quickly rose to fame. Also Read - Are Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan ready to mend all differences? Actor leaves fans in disbelief in cute manner

Apart from this, Fahmaan also auditioned for MTV's reality show Roadies but unfortunately, he did not receive the expected success. However, he did not let this deter him and continued to work hard. Fahmaan is currently starring in the COLORS serial Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, where he plays the role of Ravi. The audience has given him a thumbs up for his performance on the show and he is set to take the industry by storm with his talent.

Fahmaan predicts Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 winner

Recently Fahmaan spoke about his journey as an actor and his predictions for the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 with a TV news portal. When asked about the difficulties he faced as an actor, Fahmaan revealed that it was hard for him to get noticed in the industry. He said that he had to compete with many talented actors and it was not easy to stand out.

Fahmaan also shared with Tellychakkar his predictions for the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. He said, "I think Anjum Faikh would win Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13." He added that if not her, then it will be , Shiv Thakare or Ruhi. It will be interesting to see if Fahmaan's predictions come true. Well, let's see if Fahmaan Khan's prediction turns out to be true or not. Meanwhile, he is making it to the headlines of late, as it is being rumoured that he may be one of the contestants of 's show Bigg Boss OTT 2. There is no confirmation as yet. Bigg Boss OTT is promo is out though!