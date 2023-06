Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is going to premiere soon. The show is hosted by Rohit Shetty and there's a lot of excitement and anticipation around the thirteenth season of the show. Some of the biggest names of the world of showbiz are the participants. The shooting is taking place in South Africa and a lot of updates about the eliminations and more are making it to the headlines. The latest update is that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Aishwarya Sharma has won the ticket to the finale. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh tags Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and others as she bids adieu to Sai Joshi; writes, 'Shyama agar aapke...'

Aishwarya Sharma secures a place in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 finale?

As per the latest update around Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Aishwarya Sharma has marked her place in the finale by winning the ticket to the finale. She beat Archana Gautam and Arjit Taneja in a task to secure her place and be safe from nominations. Earlier, reports emerged that Shiv Thakare has won the ticket to the finale and inched closer to the trophy. Now the confusion remains who among the two has actually won the ticket to finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aria Sakaria aka Savi pens a farewell post; shares pics with Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and others

Aishwarya Sharma is said to be one of the strongest contestants of the latest season. It was expected that she would be among the top five contestants of the show and it seems she has managed to prove everyone right. As the reports of her entry into finale made it to the social media, fans are quite excited to see her performing the stunts. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to get a Bollywood writer for Shakti Arora-Bhavika Sharma starrer for TRP boost post leap?

Aishwarya Sharma won the TICKET TO FINALE ? against Archana Gautam and Arjit Taneja who were in the race. Aishwarya is safe from any elimination before the finale. Congratulations, Aishwarya! ?

Apart from Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma, other celebrities who are participants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Daisy Shah, Rohit Roy, Nyrra Banerji, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sheezan Khan and more. Apart from these, fans will also get to see Abdu Rozik, Divyanka Tripathi and Hina Khan on the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 hosted by Rohit Shetty is going to premiere on July 15. The excitement is at peak for the latest season. Let's wait and watch who wins thr trophy.