Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is the hot show right now. Everyone is talking about it on social media. The season has started in South Africa. flew down some days back for the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The contestants have spent close to 7-8 days in the country already. This time, everyone is shooting in the jungles of South Africa. The tasks are going to be extremely challenging in the wild on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Now, reports have come that the season might have already seen its first elimination. TV news portal India Forums has reported that Ruhi Chaturvedi is already out of the show. She is known as from Kundali Bhagya. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih gets all goofy posing in hot short denim skirt; calls herself 'cutest' of all and we agree [VIEW PICS]

FANS REACT ON THE NEWS

After the news was published on India Forums, handles on social media also picked it up. As we know, contestants who get first eliminated from either Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi are truly disheartened. But the first eviction on KKK13 is more like a mock elimination. They always get a second chance given how tough the show is. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma has a reunion with her Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin gang [View Pic]

?BREAKING! Ruhi Chaturvedi becomes the first contestant to be eliminated from the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. #KhatronKeKhiladi journey has just began, and the competition is getting intense. Stay Tuned. #BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) May 23, 2023

The good part is that fans are requesting people to not give out spoilers before a season starts on TV. They feel this reduces the suspense element needed to enjoy shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The show is not like Bigg Boss where rival fandoms are crazy for every update. Also Read - Khtron Ke Khiladi 13: Soundous Moufakir is the HOTTEST diva of this season; her pictures in short neon cutout dress are proof [VIEW HERE]

Trending Now

We dont want spoilers before the show even starts — Hassan Mahmood (@hassanmhmood5) May 23, 2023

Bro spoiler kyu derha — ProPain (@ProPain111) May 23, 2023

Overconfidence makes a person fall flat on the ground. It really does. Look at her interviews before she left for #KKK13 — Ad (@AduitiyaA18) May 23, 2023

This year, the line-up has names like Shiv Thakare, Soundous Moufakir, , Nyra Banerjee, Anjum Fakih, Sheezan M Khan, Rohit Roy, Dino James, Rashmeet Kaur and Anjali Anand. We really hope that Ruhi Chaturvedi stays on longer. Kundali Bhagya fans will be happy to see her on Rohit Shetty's show.