Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is one of the hottest shows of the year on Indian TV. This time, Rohit Shetty is back with some popular faces of Indian TV which includes Shiv Thakare, Nyrraa Banerji, Arjit Taneja, Rohit Roy and others for the adventure and stunt reality show. Reports have come that Aishwarya Sharma, Dino James and Arjit Taneja are the three finalists of the show. The top five had Rashmeet Kaur and Shiv Thakare in them. Unverified reports are claiming that the top two is rapper Dino James and Arjit Taneja. This is what the latter had to say...

Arjit Taneja told us, "Abhi picture shuru hui aur aapko climax jannnaa hai (The film has just begin and you want to know the end). Please watch the entire show. We have prepared some terrific stunts for the audience to enjoy. The show will happen for a couple of months. Moreover, I really cannot disclose this." The TV hunk was laughing when he said the first line. He also told us that he wants his fans to look forward to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. "Karan Johar is back as a director after six years. I guess many of my fans too have grown up watching his films. Please do watch it in theatres," he said. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been shot in South Africa.

We also asked him if he was game to take up Bigg Boss 17 after Khatron Ke Khiladi 17. Arjit Taneja told us, "There is no rule that one actor has to one reality show after another. I am an actor, and would always prefer something that lets me showcase my talent. If I get a good fiction show, I will surely take it up." In the past, stars like Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin have followed up one reality show after another.

Arjit Taneja also spoke about how he was impressed with Dino James, Archana Gautam and Rashmeet Kaur. He told us, "Dino James and Rashmeet have amazing mental strength. They are not afraid of anything. I thought Archana Gautam would just bring in the entertainment but boy, she surprised everyone with her stunts and power. It was a superb group of people."