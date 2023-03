After Bigg Boss 16, all eyes are on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The Rohit Shetty show is already having some top names like Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Nakuul Mehta and others. Now, it is being said that even Priyanka Chahar Choudhary might be a part of the show. Well, the actress was asked about the same at an awards show. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary won an award at the event and was asked about being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She said she was part of a number of projects but did not confirm. As we know, they cannot reveal anything to the media beforehand. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants: Asim Riaz, Sanaya Irani, Prince Narula to be on Rohit Shetty's show? Check full list

The most common news is that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a part of Rajkumar Hirani. It seems Ankit Gupta and she will play a Punjabi couple who face immigration issues in the UK. But there is no official confirmation on the same. The actress was seen in a music video along with Ankit Gupta. The two got a lot of love for the music video.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is working hard on her fitness which is one thing every contestant departing for Khatron Ke Khiladi does. Season 13 of the show might be shot in South Africa itself. Rohit Shetty and the rest will fly out of the country by end of May 2023. Now, only time will say if Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is indeed a part of the show. Fans will be thrilled to see her on the show with Rohit Shetty!