Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is ruling the headlines. The contestants are in South Africa and host Rohit Shetty recently shared the update that the filming has begun. The filmmaker shared a new promo and revealed that he is ready to 'break the new rules of action'. Like every season, this time too some of the most well-known celebrities from the world of showbiz have participated in the show. Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Daisy Shah, Anjum Fakih, Aishwarya Sharma and others are going to face the fears. While reports had it that Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is also going to be a part of it, that does not seem to be happening. Who is she supporting though? Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma goes all cute in short skirt and two pontails; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Neil Bhatt has the BESTEST reaction [VIEW PICS]

Udaariyaan actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has two off her Bigg Boss 16 housemates in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam were a part of Bigg Boss 16. So who is Priyanka supporting between these two? At a recent event, Priyanka was asked the same. She was asked whether she is supporting Shiv Thakare and there came an amusing answer. She laughed over it but said that there is no harm in supporting him. However, she is supporting her friend Archana Gautam. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: After Abdu Rozik, Sumbul Touqeer to be a part of Rohit Shetty's show?

Check out Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's video below:

All about Priyanka Chahar, Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare's bond in Bigg Boss 16

Well, it isn't very supporting that Priynka Chahar Choudhary is rooting for Archana Gautam. When in Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare was Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's biggest competitor. They had massive fights inside the house and they did not get along. On the other hand, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam were good friends with each other. They supported each other all the time and shared some good memories. They laughed, cried, did task and played the game together. In the top three, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and MC Stan were in the running. It was MC Stan who won the trophy. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt miss each other being miles apart; catch up via video calls [Pics Inside]

Talking about 's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, the show has got everyone's attention and fans are waiting to know more about its on-air date and other details. Shiv Thakare, Rohit Roy, Anjum Fakih, and appear all excited going by their latest social media updates.