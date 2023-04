Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is one of the highly anticipated shows. Fans are eagerly waiting to know about the contestants of the show. Rohit Shetty is going to be back as the host and will guide all the contestants to face their fears. So far names of contestants like Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Anjum Fakih and more have been confirmed to be the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Now everyone are anticipating the announcement of depending contestants. Latest rumours have that Sharad Malhotra is the next confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Also Read - Top TV news of the week: Sharad Malhotra denies marital woes with Ripci Bhatia, Anupamaa to take six year leap and more

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Sharad Malhotra to participate in the show?

As reported by Siasat.com, has given a positive nod to 's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The actor is popular for TV shows like Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Naagin 5 and more. However, there is confirmation yet from the actor or the makers of the show. Sharad Malhotra is one of the most established actors of the TV industry and it would be interesting to see if the actor takes up a reality stunt-based show or not.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 confirmed contestants

Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Soundous Moufakir and other are confirmed to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam will be participating in the show right after their stay in Bigg Boss 16. Shiv and Archana were always at logger heads in Bigg Boss 16 but they sorted out their differences soon later. Whether their rivalry will carry on in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 too? Name of Bigg Boss 16 star Shalin Bhanot being a probable contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is also doing the rounds of the internet. But he is busy working on his new TV show Bekaboo and he is receiving quite positive response too. Will he leave the show for Khatron Ke Khiladi? Kulfi Kumar Bajewala star Anjali Anand is also expected to be a part of the stunt-based show.

Meanwhile, Sharad Malhotra recently hit headlines as rumours of trouble in his paradise with Ripci Bhatia hit headlines. But the actor rubbished all the rumours. Sharad's team reportedly shared a statement in which the actor said, "Our families have been mentally harassed because of this. We want a public apology from the publication and the author of this article for false accusations and trusting unreliable sources. We want the so-called source’s name, too."