Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is desperately awaited. Fans are waiting for the show to go on air and see their favourite stars performing some daredevil stunts. This season, some of the very well-known names from showbiz are the participants of the stunt-based show hosted by Rohit Shetty. From Shiv Thakare, Daisy Shah to Aishwarya Sharma - many known faces are going to face their fears. While the makers and the contestants have observed complete secrecy over the stunts, fans are getting to see all the fun bits as stars are sharing glimpses from South Africa. Well, who is going to win Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is the big question on fans' minds. Here's something interesting.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 gets its first finalist?

As per a Telly Chakkar report, Shiv Thakare has become the first finalist of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The sources revealed to the portal that the Bigg Boss 16 star completed the semi-final task and made his place in the list of finalists. However, there is no confirmation of this as yet. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare reveals why he desperately needs to win this season

Shiv Thakare rose to fame with his entry in Roadies. His stardom reached its peak when he entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16. Even though MC Stan won the show, it was Shiv Thakare who was considered to be the actual winner of the season by his fans. From fights to tasks, he performed everything with utmost determination and dedication. He is also known for making good friends wherever he goes. Reports suggest that Shiv Thakare has managed to make his mandali in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as well. Daisy Shah, Anjum Fakih and others are his pretty good friends now. Daisy Shah recent shared a candid picture with Shiv that has now gone viral.

Check out Daisy Shah's post below:

There have been several reports also suggesting that Shiv Thakare is among the strongest contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Fans are pretty excited to see how he performs stunts and faces his fears.

Apart from him, the list of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 includes Arjit Taneja, Archana Gautam, Anjum Fakih, Rohit Roy, Anjali Anand, Nyrra Banerji, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sheezan Khan, and many others.