Are you excited for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? We sure are. The makers are yet to release the confirmed contestants list of the show that is going to be hosted by Rohit Shetty. But the first contestant is already confirmed. He is none other than Shiv Thakare. He has become a very popular face since Bigg Boss 16. He turned out to be the first runner-up of Salman Khan's show. He was considered to be the winner given his mind-blowing journey in the controversial house. Now, Shiv Thakare has himself confirmed that he is going to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and he is pretty excited about it. But is he the highest-pair contestant of this season? Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Bigg Boss 16 star Shiv Thakare CONFIRMS his participation in Rohit Shetty's show; is thrilled to face 'ultimate series of khatras'

As reported by Filmibeat, a source informed the portal that the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 always had Shiv Thakare on mind for the stunt based show. He was in talks with the channel and Endemol for the show since he stepped out of Bigg Boss 16 house and now he has signed the dotted lines. The source also mentioned that Shiv is one of the highest-paid contestants of this season given that he has a crazy fan following. Shiv Thakare really seems fit for the show. How much is the star getting paid is still unknown. There is no doubt that Shiv Thakare is a perfect fit for the show as he performed all the tasks in Bigg Boss 16 very well. He is a perfect combination of strength and mind and that's what is need for Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Apart from this, a video of Shiv Thakare talking about his prep for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has also made its way to the internet. Talking about the same, he mentioned that he is now learning swimming and he isn't scared of fire. He said that his mother has given him a big 'jigra' and he will face all the fears.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 participants list

Apart from Shiv Thakare, names of other Bigg Boss 16 contestants like Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam were also being associated with the show. However, it seems that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has now opted out of the show.

Other names like that of TV stars Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar, Karan Tacker, Urfi Javed, Erica Fernandes and more as said to be the probable contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. However, nothing is confirmed as yet.