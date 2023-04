Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants are being finalised and a couple of names are out already. The Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality TV show is quite high on adrenaline and high-octane stunt sequences. Khatron Ke Khiladi has a huge fan base as it is and the online fans of the show are eagerly waiting for the contestant list to be out. One by one some of the TV celebs have confirmed their participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. And Kumkum Bhagya fame Arjit Taneja is one of them. Arjit Taneja himself confirmed that he is ready to face and conquer his fears with challenges. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Confirmed Contestants List: Archana Gautam, Arjit Taneja, Soundous Moufakir join the line-up of Rohit Shetty's show [View Pics]

Arjit Taneja of Kumkum Bhagya joins Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a contestant

Confirming his participation with an entertainment news portal, Arjit said, that being a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been a dream come true moment for him, Arjit Taneja says that he has always been a thrill-seeker and an adventurous soul. The Banni Chow Home Delivery actor cannot wait to push his limits and face his fears, head-on. Arjit says that Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is not just about facing his fears or conquering his phobias but also about getting to know more about himself and testing his capabilities. "I'm ready to take on the challenge and come out victorious," he says, reports ETimes.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant list

Kundali Bhagya actresses Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi will be seen participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The ladies cannot wait to face the challenging stunts and give their best. Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam are also said to be the participants in the show. It was Shiv's dream to be on Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi. Archana Gautam says that she is going to bring the same energy and enthusiasm that she had when she was a contestant on -hosted Bigg Boss 16. Elsewhere, Anjali Anand of Kulfi Kumar Baajewala is also reportedly confirmed to as a contestant. Anjali is looking forward to exploring the foreign terrain with her co-contestants while also battling her phobias.

Meanwhile, Arjit Taneja was last seen in and Pravisht Mishra starrer Banni Chow Home Delivery. Ulka was also offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 but she refused citing date issues.