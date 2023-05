The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is happening in full swing in South Africa. So far, Ruhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Fakih are out of the show. Rohit Roy had to bid good-bye to his injury. He cannot make a comeback. It is being said that Anjali Anand is out of the show. She has been eliminated. The latest news was that , Archana Gautam and Soundous Moufakir went in some elimination stunt. While Archana Gautam was safe, the fight for survival was between the other two ladies. Now, it is being said that Anjali Anand has left 's show. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Elimination: Daisy Shah and Soundous Moufakir in danger zone? Here's what we know

TV viewers will know Anjali Anand from Dhai Kilo Prem and Kulfii Kumar Bajewala. She played the role of Amayra's (Myra Singh) mother. Anjali Anand was going good so far. This is one of the toughest shows on Indian TV. But there is good news for all fans of and Shiv Thakare. Abdu Rozik has hinted that he is soon flying down to South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. He is one of the star wild cards of the season. There are rumours that he might be brought for the entertainment quotient while others say he will do tasks like every other contestant. Abdu Rozik posted pics where we can see him devour a cockroach.

Shiv Thakare told him to come fast for the show. He referred to him as Abdya. Fans cannot keep calm but they have told Shiv Thakare to keep his mind focused on the trophy. He is really keen to win Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. It is being said that he is charging a hefty fee for every episode of the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is one of the most lucrative non-fiction show on Indian TV. Insiders tell us that fans might find a lot of jodis to ship this season. The main ones will be Soundous Moufakir and and Dino James, Anjali Anand. Stay tuned for the latest news!