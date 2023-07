The adrenaline-pumping reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi S, is all set to return with its highly anticipated 13th season. With each passing season, the show continues to push boundaries and set new benchmarks for action-packed entertainment. The recently released promo for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, featuring the dynamic host Rohit Shetty, has set the tone for an extraordinary and mind-blowing season. In the gripping promo, Rohit Shetty, known for his larger-than-life personality and love for high-octane stunts, sets the stage on fire with his electrifying presence. The promo showcases glimpses of intense stunts, heart-stopping challenges, and thrilling moments that are bound to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The ace filmmaker made his entry in a fierce red sports car with Kamal Haasan's Vikram track playing in the background. The music itself is pumping up the adrenaline rush for the show which is all set to stream tonight on Colors. "Mere show pe yeh language use nahi karna. Stunt main hoon main. Yeh language use nahi karna yahan. Iss show main math karo.." said Rohith as he warns one of the contestants. From lions to electricity shots, high-octane action stunts to jumping from heights... the 13th season of the show has everything you need for an adrenaline rush.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Rohit Shetty, with his trademark style and charisma, exudes a sense of excitement and adventure, promising an unforgettable season for both the contestants and the audience. The promo teases the grandeur and scale of the upcoming season, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the jaw-dropping stunts and nail-biting moments that lie ahead.

As the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rohit Shetty has been instrumental in taking the show to new heights of popularity. Known for his meticulous planning, high production values, and focus on safety, Shetty ensures that every season surpasses the expectations of viewers.

Aishwarya Sharma, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Archana Gautam, Arjit Taneja, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Nyra Banerjee, Rashmeet Kaur, Rohit Roy, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sheezan Khan, Shiv Thakare, and Soundous Moufaki are the contestants of the show.