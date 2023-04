Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is the show that is making news and how. Rohit Shetty will travelling to Argentina with a team of 13 to 15 contestants for this edition of the show. Shiv Thakare is one of the confirmed names for the show. The name of MC Stan was also doing the rounds. But the rapper is very busy with his music gigs and upcoming projects. Then, the name of Emiway Bantai did the rounds. One of the stars of the desi hip-hop scene, Emiway Bantai was hailed as the future by Honey Singh at one of the recent events in Mumbai. But Emiway Bantai is not doing Rohit Shetty's show. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Is Shiv Thakare the highest-paid on Rohit Shetty show this season? Here's what we know

THIS RAPPER IS COMING ON ROHIT SHETTY'S KKK13

A new name is doing the rounds. Some Instagram handles have shared that Dino James is going to come on Rohit Shetty's show. Well, he is 31 years old and an independent artiste. He is a rapper, composer, singer and lyricist. Dino James grew up in Nagpur and is known for his songs like Girlfriend, Boyfriend, Loser and others. His rap is more like story-telling. His new song Boyfriend is out some days back. If his songs are anything to go by, he will pack a punch on the show. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Adhyayan Suman opts out of Rohit Shetty's show; reveals he would have been the HIGHEST PAID of all times

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dino James (@dinojms)

KHATRON KE KHILADI 13 MAKERS TARGETING BIG NAMES

There is a lot of excitement around Rohit Shetty's show every year. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will apparently have a line up of stars like Nakuul Mehta, Sharad Malhotra, Disha Parmar, Mohsin Khan, Erica Fernandes, Helly Shah, Surbhi Jyoti along with people from Bigg Boss like Simba Nagpal, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma. Shiv Thakare has confirmed his presence on the show. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ulka Gupta, Urfi Javed and others who REJECTED Rohit Shetty's show [Check List]

We have to see who are the confirmed other names on the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 team will be departing for Argentina in the last week of May 2023.