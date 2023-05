Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is the show everyone is talking about. One of the surprise contestants of the season is Aishwarya Sharma. We know her as Pakhi from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress' exit from the show came as a shock. Fans are now seeing only the love triangle of Dr Satya (Harshad Arora), Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat ( ). It seems like the track of Pakhi has come to an end. As soon as the news of Aishwarya Sharma's exit came, some netizens speculated if she was pregnant. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma got married in November 2021. People felt that a year had rolled by, and good news could be on the way. Also Read - TOP TV News Today: Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula get into a heated fight on Roadies 19, Shiv Thakare spills beans on fee for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

AISHWARYA SHARMA CLEARS THE AIR

Talking about the rumours of being pregnant she told Pinkvilla that she had put down her papers one and a half months back. It seems Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 happened to her by chance after she was out of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. An exasperated Aishwarya Sharma was quoted as saying, "If a woman quits a show that doesn't mean she is pregnant. Grow up guys. I was quite surprised to see how social media trollers declared that I was pregnant and hence I had to quit the show." She said if she was pregnant she would not be doing Khatron Ke Khiladi. She being on 's show only ends all the rumours. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare gets candid on charging Rs 10 lakh per week on the show; here's what he said

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Bhatt/अ‌‌‍दाकार (@bhatt_neil)

Neil Bhatt wrote a lovely message for his wife. Both of them became friends on the show and soon fell in love. It seems she was going through a rough patch emotionally. Neil Bhatt's friendship healed her heart in that dark phase. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare, Dino James, Soundous Moufakir and other MOST promising contestants [View List]

The line up of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is very exciting. We have names like Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Dino James, Soundous Moufakir, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Nyra Banerjee, Rohit Bose Roy, Sheezan M Khan and others. Rohit Shetty and the whole team will be flying to South Africa on May 11, 2023. Aishwarya Sharma is doing her second reality show.