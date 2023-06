The promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is out. The show is being shot now in the jungles of South Africa. The first promo features Aishwarya Sharma and Anjum Fakih. The two ladies are seen fighting it out in true TV bahu styles when tells them that his world is not made of conspiracies and melodrama. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fans are liking the promo a lot. Aishwarya Sharma has delivered a knockout punch in the promo. She is very cute and aces the part of the TV bahu. Anjum Fakih is good too. Rohit Shetty then takes them to his world which is full of adventure and action. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare fans discuss reasons for Soundous Moufakir turning off her comments section; term her 'rude'

We can see the two women facing a pack of hyenas. They are shooting in the middle of the jungle in South Africa. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Latest: Anjali Anand reportedly eliminated from the show; Abdu Rozik hints at his entry

Congratulations an All the very best @AishSharma812 ?♥️

You are looking fab ??☺️☺️ keep shining and rocking girl ?❤️ you are gonna rock it baby ?♥️?#AishwaryaSharma #KKK13WithAishwarya #KhatronKeKhiladi13 pic.twitter.com/Wkev0P0AUC — Aishu pie ?? (@AishPrapti) June 3, 2023

She is slaying this look like a princess ?✨she is looking so beautiful she is our queenie❤️

We are here to support you Aish✨#AishwaryaSharma #KKK13WithAishwarya #KhatronKeKhiladi13 pic.twitter.com/BrWXUgXPIh — A.N (@an102510) June 3, 2023

Aish you win our hearts hopefully you win this show too lots of love and blessings to you always ❤️Yayyy my baby girl....so proud of you... kill it ??

YOU ARE JUST TRUE MEANING OF GIRL POWER✨#AishwaryaSharma #KKK13WithAishwarya #KhatronKeKhiladi13 pic.twitter.com/Ey4Q7wEHmM — A.N (@an102510) June 3, 2023

The show has a good line up. The contestants list includes Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Moufakir, , Aishwarya Sharma, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Dino James, Anjali Anand, Rohit Roy, and . The telecast will start by end of July 2023. We can see that fans have loved Aishwarya Sharma in the promo. The actress is known in India as Pakhi from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Elimination: Daisy Shah and Soundous Moufakir in danger zone? Here's what we know