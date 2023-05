Fans are super duper excited for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. It is one of the most popular TV shows that has managed to gather a great fan following over the years. Some well-known stars like Rubina Dilaik, Bharti Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Siddharth Shukla and others have been a part of this show. Now, the 13th season of the stunt-based show is here. And of course, it is hosted by none other than Rohit Shetty. Taking to his social media account, Rohit Shetty shared the latest promo and update about the show. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma goes all cute in short skirt and two pontails; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Neil Bhatt has the BESTEST reaction [VIEW PICS]

Rohit Shetty shared a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and revealed that the filming has begun. In the video, fans can see a glimpse of Rohit Shetty's year so far. He got injured while shooting for his films, however, he is now back to 'break a few rules of action'. In the promo, fans can see Rohit Shetty marking his daredevil entry in a helicopter. He is seated at the door of the helicopter. He hopes that fans will shower the same amount of love that they have been doing for the past 7 seasons of him as a host. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: After Abdu Rozik, Sumbul Touqeer to be a part of Rohit Shetty's show?

Not just the fans, even is as excited for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as fans. On Rohit Shetty's video, he dropped quite a few fire emojis. Rajiv Adatia who has been a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi in the past also dropped some fire emojis. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt miss each other being miles apart; catch up via video calls [Pics Inside]

Meanwhile, another update from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Aishwarya Sharma has suffered an injury.

Contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

This season, the list of contestants include Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, , Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Soundous Moufakir, Ruhi Chaturvedi and many others. While the stars reached South Africa almost a week ago, it was recently that Rohit Shetty flew down for the shoot. The on-air date of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is yet to be revealed. For more updates and entertainment news, stay tuned to Bollywood news.