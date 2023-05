Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is closing in on all the names. The last few names to be finalised are , Moose Jattana, Dino James and Rashmeet Kaur. The whole team will be flying off to South Africa on May 11. Rashmeet Kaur is famous for her song Bajre Da Sitta. You might have heard it on Instagram reels. She is a very popular Punjabi singer. Daisy Shah is also confirmed for the show. Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana is also supposed to be on the adventure reality show. Quite a few TV fans are complaining that none of the big names from the world of TV are participating on the show. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Sheezan M Khan in trouble as Tunisha Sharma's mother sends legal notice to channel for roping in the actor

KHATRON KE KHILADI 13: DINO JAMES GOING ON THE SHOW

Dino James is also confirmed for the show. He is a rapper and music producer. His song Boyfriend was a hit in the Indie music scene. After the success of Bigg Boss 16, channel and makers have decided to get people from different fields. They saw the benefits of having someone like MC Stan in the season. In fact, the name of Emiway Bantai was also doing the rounds as a contestant. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam takes blessings at Mumbadevi Temple in Maharashtrian avatar before flying abroad for Rohit Shetty's show [Watch Video]

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will have TV names like Nyra Banerjee, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, , Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Soundous Moufakir, Rohit Bose Roy and Anjali Anand. Fans are saying that this line-up is unexpected given that names like Helly Shah, Mohsin Khan and were floating around for the same. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Anjum Fakih CONFIRMS dating marketing professional Rohit Jadhav; reveals why she kept her relationship under wraps

FANS REACT TO KHATRON KE KHILADI 13 LINE UP

The response from fans has been lukewarm. Many people feel this is the most boring line up in the recent past seasons of the show. But given how TV audience needs to bring in new viewers this does not look bad at all.

Colors is on experimenting mode . It worked well with BB16 where not big names but versatile celebs came Abdu, MC , Shiv , Archana , Shalin This gave a little different twists in BB16 rather then ghisa pita BB kunji of fake love n fights

Looking fwd for #ShivThakare only — Suman Mishra ☕️ Here for #ShivThakare (@SumanMi37805609) May 4, 2023

Last season big names of itv came

Channel did so dirty in evicting rival channel faces like shivangi sriti aneri n saving undeserving ones rajiv kanika nishant till end

I don't think any big names will come after last season blunder

Even srj eviction in kkk11 was so unfair — Day dreamer (@introvert_hubro) May 4, 2023

I feel the season will be a hit because too many big names often disappoint the season I think people who have limited amt of fame always work hard in reality shows — Karma Believer (@KarmaBe61413773) May 5, 2023

Fans feel these new names will work harder for the show. In the past season, we saw people like Rajiv Adatia and Pratik Sehajpal who were brought from Bigg Boss 15.