Rohit Shetty is going to make 13 of the celebrity contestants face their fears and challenge them beyond their imaginations. Rohit Bose Roy, Anjum Fakih, Aishwarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Arjit Taneja and more celebs are a part of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. The shooting is happening in Cape Town, South Africa. And latest reports have surfaced stating that Rohit Bose Roy has been injured while performing a stunt. Yes, you read that right. Check out more details about Rohit and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 below.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Roy gets injured

According to an online entertainment news portal report, Rohit Roy injured himself while performing a stunt. And it is said that the makers are doing their best to keep Rohit in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 while also treating him. But the report also claims that the injury is such that it might take time for Rohit to recover and hence, it is likely that Rohit might not be able to participate in the show in the future. Neither the makers nor Rohit has confirmed anything about the injury as of yet. It is being said that Rohit Roy might fly back to India where he can rest at home.

Rohit Roy's latest Instagram post

Rohit Roy is quite active on social media ever since he along with other celebrity contestants such as Aishwarya Sharma, Anjum Fakih, Shiv Thakare, Arjit Taneja, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan and more jetted off to Cape Town, South Africa. Talking about his Instagram activity, just a couple of hours ago, Rohit shared a couple of pictures of himself from Cape Town. He called it a photo dump and added that he is ready for the next and challenged 'Bring it on'. Check out Rohit Roy's latest Instagram post here:

A post shared by Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitboseroy)

Talking about his posts, Rohit has been sharing not just pics and photoshoots on his feed but also on stories. He is giving his fans and well-wishers a glimpse into his life right now while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Rohit Roy has been serving good looks and handsomeness and how! Well, Rohit looks fine in pics. Let's see what happens in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. But one thing is sure, it's gonna be interesting.