Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is the show everyone is talking about. The latest news is that Sheezan M Khan has been given permission from the Vasai Court to fly abroad. This means he can be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Sheezan M Khan had been working out in the gym. After his exit, he has written a couple of emotional messages for the deceased actress on his social media. As we know, there are travelling restrictions for those who have been charged under sections of the IPC. His lawyer Shailendra Mishra told ETimes that they are grateful that the Vasai Court has given Sheezan M Khan has got this chance. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Contestant Anjali Anand talks about being away from home for so long; will miss THIS member the most

SHEEZAN M KHAN'S ISSUES STATEMENT

Sheezan M Khan said he was sure that he could get the permission. His sister Falaq Naaz said that she is happy that he can go and earn his livelihood once again. Sheezan M Khan spent more than a month in jail after Tunisha Sharma's family accused him of abetment to suicide. The actress died on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan E Kabul. It seems they had a fight before that. The couple had taken a break from their relationship. Sheezan M Khan's family said that Tunisha Sharma was unwell and he had told her mother of the same. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Sheezan M Khan to participate on Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show? Actor applies for travel permit

TUNISHA SHARMA'S MOTHER REACTS

Tunisha Sharma's mother has said that they will move Court to make sure that he is denied the permission to travel. She said that he has been booked under section 306 of the IPC and the cops have filed a 524 page chargesheet on him. She said the channel was sending out a wrong message by giving him the platform of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. As we know, it is one of the top shows of Indian TV. This season will be shot in Argentina. The South American nation is known for his gorgeous landscape and stunning cities. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Is Sharad Malhotra the next confirmed contestant of Rohit Shetty's show? Here's what we know

CONFIRMED NAMES FOR KKK13

Shiv Thakare, , Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand are some of the other confirmed names for the show. We have to see how things pan out in the coming days!