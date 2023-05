The inclusion of Sheezan M Khan in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 was the biggest surprise. News came out that the Vasai Court has given him the permission to travel abroad. The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is going to happen in South Africa. In the past, Munawar Faruqui could not travel to the country as he had legal issues. Sheezan M Khan's lawyer is looking into the details. His family said they are thankful that he can work for his livelihood again. But now, Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita has sent a legal notice to the channel and Endemol for roping in the actor. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam takes blessings at Mumbadevi Temple in Maharashtrian avatar before flying abroad for Rohit Shetty's show [Watch Video]

The mother of Tunisha Sharma has said in a statement that the channel is doing a wrong thing. She said that Sheezan M Khan has been charged under section 306 of the IPC and the cops have filed a 524 page chargesheet against him. She said giving a person like a him a platform a big as Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is sending out a wrong message. Vanita Sharma said that people idolize TV stars and celebrities and you cannot have him on the show. Vanita Sharma had alleged that Sheezan M Khan was abusive and even consumed drugs.

Tunisha Sharma died by suicide days before her 21st birthday. The actress hung herself in the bathroom of her makeup van on the sets of Ali Baba Dastaan E Kabul. This happened after Sheezan M Khan and she had lunch together. The couple had taken a break from their relationship. Sheezan M Khan said he was worried about the relationship after the whole public outrage on the death of Shraddha Walker who was murdered by her live-in Aftab Poonawalla. Sheezan M Khan spent 70 days in jail.

Nyra Banerjee, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Moose Jattana (tentative), Soundous Moufakir, , Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy are the confirmed names for the reality show. Surprisingly, there are no real big TV stars in this season.