Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is being anticipated by one and all. The team is supposed to depart for Argentina in the second week of May along with . The latest name doing the rounds is that of Sheezan M Khan. The lead star of Ali Baba: Dastaan E Kabul has had a nightmarish 2023 so far. His former girlfriend Tunisha Sharma passed away in December 2022. She died on the sets of the show Ali Baba: Dastaan E Kabul by hanging herself in the washroom. Sheezan M Khan was immediately arrested on allegations of abetment to suicide. He spent close to two months in jail. Post that, he is on a break recovering from the trauma.

LEGAL ISSUE FOR SHEEZAN M KHAN

LEGAL ISSUE FOR SHEEZAN M KHAN

One of the big hassles is travelling especially if someone has a case pending in court. Last year, Munawar Faruqui could not join Rohit Shetty and team due to his legal problems. It seems Sheezan M Khan has applied for permit. This is different in every nation. South Africa rules are different from that of Argentina. Sheezan M Khan has written some poems for Tunisha Sharma on social media. You can see that he is very shaken by what has happened. The family of the actress had made a number of charges but none of them could be proven in court.

KHATRON KE KHILADI 13 ALSO ROPING THIS TV STAR?

KHATRON KE KHILADI 13 ALSO ROPING THIS TV STAR?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 makers have also approached Manasvi Vashisht. He is known as the new Aditya Kumar Tripathi of Imlie after Gashmeer Mahajani bid adieu to the show. With the shoot dates coming near, every day new names and confirmations are doing the rounds. Sheezan M Khan is a fitness freak. He has been working out in the gym of late. He will make a big comeback on TV if he indeed signs on the show.

KKK13: CONFIRMED AND TENTATIVE CONTESTANTS

Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Soundous Moufakir are some of the confirmed names so far. Even is on board. The show is being shot in Argentina. Season 7 was the last one shot in the Latin American nation and Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner. Let us see if Sheezan M Khan makes the cut.