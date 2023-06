Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is soon going to go on air. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, once again we will see some of the top stars facing their fears and performing some dangerous stunts. This time, the contestants' list is quite interesting. From Bollywood star Daisy Shah to Bigg Boss 16 star Shiv Thakare - A lot of known names are going to be seen in the show. The shooting for the same has begun in South Africa and stars are dropping pictures and videos on social media showcasing that they are having a gala time shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. But who are the top performers this season? Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Aishwarya Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Jennifer Winget and other TV stars who grabbed eyeballs with their Insta posts

Who are the top four performers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

Every season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, there are a selected few who excel in every task given to them. This season is no different. As reported by Siasat.com, there are four contestants this season who have managed to impress Rohit Shetty with their dedication to perform stunts in the best way possible. The names are - Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma, Rohit Roy and Sheezan Khan. Sources inform the portal that anyone from these four is likely to go to the finale. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Promo: Aishwarya Sharma-Anjum Fakih get jolted out of their TV bahu roles by Rohit Shetty; fans praise Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star [Read Tweets]

It is not surprising to see on this list given that he a part of Roadies, and many more reality TV shows that included stunts. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma seems to be performing really well as per the report. It will be interesting to see how Rohit Roy and Sheezan Khan perform their stunts when the show goes on air. It was reported that Rohit Roy got injured while performing a stunt and is likely to come back to Mumbai. But he seems to have taken the decision to stay back and fight. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare fans discuss reasons for Soundous Moufakir turning off her comments section; term her 'rude'

Trending Now

Tasks or not, Aishwarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare have sure become very good friends. They often make reels together and share it on their social media platforms.

Check out Shiv Thakare and Aishwarya Sharma's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

Apart from these four, the other contestants who are also a part of the show are Anjali Anand, Nyrra Banerjee, Archana Gautam, Anjum Shaikh, Ruhi Chaturvedi and others. Let's see who manages to win this season of show. is expected to become a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 soon.